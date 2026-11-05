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Business Interests Start Demanding Mass Amnesty for Illegal Aliens After Democrats Sweep Midterms
By John Binder,3 days ago
Business interests are wasting no time in demanding the next Congress pass a mass amnesty for illegal aliens after Democrats swept with historic victories in Tuesday’s midterm elections. The day after the midterms, officials with the American Business Immigration Coalition sent out statements urging the future Democrat-controlled House and...