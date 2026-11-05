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Uncorked Wines + Spirits in Hoboken Launches New Wine Discount Sale
3 days ago
This article is sponsored by Uncorked Wines + Spirits. A good neighborhood wine shop is the kind of place you want to have on speed dial, especially when there’s a dinner, party, or last-minute “what bottle should I bring?” situation involved. Uncorked Wines + Spirits, located at 1450 Washington Street in Hoboken, is one of the city’s newer spots to know, with wines, craft beers, premium spirits, allocated bourbons, + an in-house sommelier who can help narrow down the options. And right now, there’s another reason to stop in: the shop is running a mix-and-match wine sale through Thursday, December 31st, plus free local delivery on qualifying orders. Read on to learn about Uncorked Wines + Spirits in Hoboken and its new wine discount sale.