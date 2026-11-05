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Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion Switch 2 Review
By Ryan Costa,3 days ago
Being late to something so popular it’s ingrained in the zeitgeist has a host of positives and negatives. Without the layers of discourse on the popularity of a subject it is left more bare to stand on its own merits. Square Enix’s prequel, Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion, doesn’t quite reach the same heights as the base title that brought the gaming industry to its knees. Zack’s story has plenty it could draw upon to add to the Final Fantasy VII ethos. It does showcase some unique ideas in its action-based gameplay; however, the characters, story, and routine combat are all presented in the safest and most underwhelming ways.