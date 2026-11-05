undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Last year, Pete Hegseth fired Nancy Lacore. This year, she may get the last laugh.
By Steve Benen,3 days ago
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s tenure has been scandalous for a great many reasons, but among the former Fox News host’s more controversial moves is the aggressive purge campaign he’s led. Just two months ago, The New York Times reported that Hegseth’s firings have been so dramatic that he has left the U.S. Army “essentially rudderless” during an ongoing war in the Middle East.