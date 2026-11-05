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School District 25 Education Foundation Participating in 'Giving Machines'
By Southeast Idaho,3 days ago
A local education foundation is participating in the 'Light the World Giving Machine Initiative.'. Courtney Fisher, the Director of School District 25 Education Foundation, says they are excited to be part of the 'Giving Machine' this year. The foundation has been supporting the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District since 1985. The foundation...