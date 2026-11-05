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Rent Control Makes Moderate Gains Across the Bay Area in Early Voting Returns
By Adhiti Bandlamudi,3 days ago
Rent control measures on Tuesday’s ballot were a mixed bag in the Bay Area this election season, according to early returns. Voters in three Bay Area cities — San Pablo, Berkeley and Redwood City — were asked to decide on whether to establish new rent caps or build on existing protections for tenants. Early returns on Wednesday showed positive results for Berkeley and San Pablo, while Redwood City’s measure was headed toward defeat.
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