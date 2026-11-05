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Sazerac buys Oregon craft brewery to expand national spirits production
By Laurel Deppen,3 days ago
Sazerac acquired craft brewer Full Sail Brewing as the Fireball owner looks for more manufacturing capacity to fuel an aggressive national expansion in spirits. The deal includes substantially all of Oregon-based Full Sail’s assets, including production lines and capabilities, as well as the beer brand’s intellectual property and brand assets, Sazerac confirmed in a statement to Food Dive. However, the spirits giant doesn’t plan to make or distribute Full Sail beer in the long term, a company spokesperson said.