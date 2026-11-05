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GBI: Donalsonville man arrested for murder after allegedly running over, shooting woman in driveway
3 days ago
DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) — A Donalsonville man was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly running over a woman multiple times before shooting her on Oct. 31. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) the case began when Seminole County deputies discovered the injured body of 35-year-old Dyshena Haire in the driveway of her home on Harrell Moye Road on Nov. 1.
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