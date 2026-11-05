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Another round of temporary water shutoffs slated for parts of Essex Friday
By Ethan Hewett,3 days ago
(Essex) -- Another round of temporary water shutoffs are planned for portions of Essex on Friday. Essex city officials say as crews continue to connect a new water main to the current system, brief water system shutdowns are required. Officials say the temporary outages on Friday will impact residents along Victory Street and Alice Street between Nebraska and South Avenues and along East Street between Omaha and South Avenues for roughly two hours.