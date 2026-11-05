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Ground Broken at $19 Million Modernization of Upshur Recreation Center and Outdoor Pool House. “expected to be completed in Spring 2028”
By Prince Of Petworth,3 days ago
“Mayor Muriel Bowser joined the DC Department of General Services (DGS), the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR), and the Ward 4 community to break ground on the modernization of Upshur Recreation Center and pool house. This groundbreaking marks the latest milestone in the Bowser Administration’s efforts to deliver modern, world-class recreation facilities in all eight wards.