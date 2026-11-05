undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
PAX East 2027 Badges Go on Sale November 11 2026
By Keith Mitchell,3 days ago
PAX East, one of the largest video game and tabletop gaming conventions on the East Coast, with PAX Unplugged being another major event dedicated to tabletop gaming, is returning to Boston in April 2027, and it’s almost time to secure your tickets. Organizers have announced that badges for PAX East 2027 will officially go on sale Wednesday, November 11, 2026, with Early Bird pricing available for those looking to save some money.