undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Trainfest, Dolly Parton, Milwaukee Ballet and more: Here’s what to do in Milwaukee this weekend
By Sandy Maxx,3 days ago
MILWAUKEE — Looking for the best things to do in Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin this weekend? From model trains and Dolly Parton’s music performed by a symphony orchestra to world-class ballet, Wisconsin singer-songwriters, comedy and unique art experiences, here are Sandy Maxx’s top picks for November 6 through November 8.