undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Criminal teaser puts Adria Arjona and Charlie Hunnam in a tense, complicated situation
By Jarrod Jones,3 days ago
Prime Video has released a teaser for Criminal, its upcoming, somewhat beleaguered crime drama based on the comic book series by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips. The teaser arrives ahead of a two-part drop on the platform in January 2027, with four episodes of Criminal: Part One “Coward” hitting on January 13 and Criminal: Part Two “Lawless” on January 27, as part of an “interlocking universe of crime stories,” per an official release.