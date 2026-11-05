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Community Connection – Orthopedic Sports Medicine
3 days ago
Michael Doran, MD, an orthopedic surgeon with St. Luke's Orthopedic Care, returns to Community Connection to discuss the full spectrum of sports-related injuries he treats, from ACL tears and shoulder dislocations in younger athletes to wear-and-tear meniscus damage and arthritis flare-ups in older active adults. Dr. Doran breaks down how he determines whether an injury calls for surgery or non-operative treatment like physical therapy, and why advances in minimally invasive techniques are helping patients get back on the field faster than ever.