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Alderman Becoming Superintendent Of Public Works Creating A Stir In Spring Valley
3 days ago
Spring Valley's mayor took to Facebook to address what she says is inaccurate information being circulated on social media. Mayor Melanie Malooley Thompson posted what was titled as a “Mayor's Report” on Wednesday. She tackles questions about restructuring of Spring Valley's Public Works Department. She says the restructuring has been discussed for well over a year and one of the primary reasons for change is to establish a “clearer distinction between management and employees represented by the collective bargaining unit”.
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