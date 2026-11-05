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VOTE: Do you think Democrats will deliver on their promises while in control of Congress?
By The National News Desk,3 days ago
Now that the Democrats have control of Congress, do you think they will deliver on their promises? Vote in the poll above or click here. Wall Street is welcoming the prospect of gridlock after Democrats took control of Congress. Stocks have often performed well under divided government, where legislative stalemates...