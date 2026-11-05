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Roddick Names Jannik Sinner's Incoming Coach Magnus Norman Among the Best in Tennis
By Jack Cops,3 days ago
Andy Roddick Names Jannik Sinner's Incoming Coach Magnus Norman Among the Best in Tennis. Andy Roddick believes Jannik Sinner has made an outstanding coaching choice by bringing Magnus Norman into his team, arguing that the Swede deserves far more recognition for his work with elite players. The former world No. 1 went as far as calling Norman potentially the best coach in the sport over the past 15 years, describing the lack of attention given to his achievements as a “crime.”