undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rublev Makes Honest Admission About Self-Criticism After Disappointing 2026 Season
By Jack Cops,3 days ago
Andrey Rublev Makes Honest Admission About Self-Criticism After Disappointing 2026 Season. Andrey Rublev has spent much of his tennis career being his own harshest critic, but the Russian is determined to approach himself differently. Following his elimination from the Paris Masters, the former world No. 5 delivered a revealing assessment of his season, explaining that the most important progress he made in 2026 happened away from the tennis court.