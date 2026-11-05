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GU to Increase Laundry Allowance by $21
By Joshua Lou,3 days ago
Georgetown University will raise students’ current laundry budget by 50%, the university announced in an Oct. 29 email. The increase from $42 to $63 each semester will go into effect in Spring 2027 following months of advocacy and repeated campaign promises from Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) representatives. Despite the increase, some students hope for further improvements to laundry facilities.