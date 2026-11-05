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Cage the Elephant Announce New Album Dying in Reverse for 2027
By Jimmy Jo,3 days ago
Cage the Elephant will begin 2027 with a new album and a renewed willingness to follow their music somewhere unfamiliar. Dying in Reverse, the band’s seventh studio album, arrives February 5 through Big Loud Rock. The announcement is accompanied by “Make It Easy,” a restless new single Cage the Elephant debuted earlier this week during a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.