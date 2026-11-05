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What SC voters had to say about the midterm election
3 days ago
Ahead of the vote-counting for Tuesday's historic election in South Carolina, SC Daily Gazette reporters headed to the polls to hear what mattered most to voters. The election brought record-high turnout for a year without a presidential race on the ballot. Democrat Annie Andrews achieved a major upset by turning a U.S. Senate seat in South Carolina blue, while Republican Alan Wilson clinched his bid for the Governor's Mansion. In the Lowcountry, Democrat Nancy Lacore declared victory in the 1st District, while other congressional incumbents held onto their seats.