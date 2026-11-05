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Q&A: Amy Acker shines spotlight on Texas in new 'Countdown to Christmas' film 'My Christmas Cowboy'
3 days ago
Hallmark, ‘Angel,’ ‘The Gifted’ & ‘Person of Interest’ star also cowrote holiday feature. Amy Acker plays a wonderful villain. Whether it’s squaring off with the CIA and Sydney Bristow on “Alias,” or stealing every scene as Root on “Person of Interest,” Acker’s “bad” girls are so devious and over-the-top that audiences can’t help but to pop some popcorn and salivate over what awful thing she’ll do next.