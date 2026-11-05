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Gael Monfils Shares Emotional Wish for Daughter Skai During Paris Tennis Farewell
By Jack Cops,2 days ago
Gael Monfils Shares Emotional Wish for Daughter Skai During Paris Tennis Farewell. Gael Monfils used one of the most emotional moments of his tennis farewell to deliver a personal message to his four-year-old daughter, Skai. As the Frenchman received an unforgettable send-off at the Paris Masters on November 3, he revealed that his greatest hope was not necessarily for her to follow in his footsteps, but to become a champion in whatever she chooses to pursue.