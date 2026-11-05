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Reader worried about flooding around steel project
3 days ago
Watched the town hall meeting on Masabi Steel and Metallics. In that meeting it came out Masabi is owned by India and all steel produced will go to India and not the U.S. The local politicians seemed blinded by dollar signs. I am writing to you in hopes you will ask some tough questions for us the public. One lady at the meeting asked about pollution and they glossed right past her. They want to build this plant in a flood plain. It sure seems everyone has gotten amnesia about our prior major floods. 1993 ring a bell? Then there is the matter of the massive amounts of slag and other biproduct mounds that arise when making steel. We only have on planet Earth and they act as if it is infinite It also came out at this meeting that Masabi will be getting huge massive taxes breaks for over 20 years. That should not be. One flood and Lee county could be on the hook. Chuck Vandenberg will you ask the hard questions? I know you personally have wrote on the past floods. Hot steel and flood waters don't mix. It seems people hear 15 billion and lose their minds. Add to the fact the jobs pulled in will be people from out of state and not local.