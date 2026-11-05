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UB free eye clinic is dream come true for Jacobs School student - and those in need of eyecare
3 days ago
Clinic operates monthly at Friends of the Night People in Allentown. The woman was migrating to Buffalo when her glasses broke. She was in a new country and had just started a job that didn’t offer vision insurance, so she could neither take off work for an appointment nor afford the several hundred dollars new glasses would cost. For months she managed, but it was frustrating not being able to see clearly.