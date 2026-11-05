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ONE OK ROCK releases latest single “Fever” along with anniversary compilation record
By Henry Taylor,2 days ago
International rock titans ONE OK ROCK have released a greatest hit records to celebrate two decades as a band, featuring a brand-new track titled “Fever.”. On October 30th, ONE OK ROCK released their ONE OK ROCK: A DECADE OF GREATEST HITS (2015-2025) compilation record. It contains 18 fan-favorite tracks along with “Fever.” The new track is a stadium-ready anthem with pulsing beats and shouting vocals built perfectly for live audiences.