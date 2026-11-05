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little image brings back an old favorite in new single “BOTTLES (I loved you)”
By Lexi Houghton,2 days ago
The new single by little image, “BOTTLES (I loved you)” has an alternative-rock aesthetic that feels like you’re listening to a vibey anthem accompanying something daring, bold and new. “BOTTLES (I loved you)” has moments that are soft and calm that then pick up into edgy rock. This song captures that feeling of keeping things bottled in… literally.