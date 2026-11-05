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Best NFL Games to Watch This Week 9, 2026: Top Matchups & Must-See Games
By Jonathan Impemba,3 days ago
Week 8 ended the last unbeaten run in the league. The Lions beat the Vikings 19-15, the Broncos rallied past the Chiefs 28-24 to take first place in the AFC West, and the Bills smashed the Ravens 36-10 while Lamar Jackson went down with a thumb injury on his first snap back. Now the Steelers and Titans are on bye, which leaves 15 games, and if you're hunting for the best NFL games to watch this weekend, building a DFS lineup, or just trying to figure out which NFL games this week deserve your couch time, we've got a Thursday night game with quarterback chaos, a Bengals-Falcons kickoff in Madrid, and two 6-1 teams going at it on Monday night. Big spread? Somebody's about to get run off the field. Tight line? Strap in. Total pushing past 50? Every fantasy manager I know already has three tabs open on it.