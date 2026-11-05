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AI meltdown: Nvidia and Qualcomm drop more than 9%, pushing Nasdaq to worst day since April 2025
By Kif Leswing,3 days ago
Companies tied to the AI buildout are all selling off as concerns mount about a slowdown following the midterm elections. The Nasdaq plunged 5.5% on Thursday, its worst day since April 2025. Chipmakers like AMD, Micron and Applied Materials all suffered double-digit percentage drops. pushing the Nasdaq to its worst...