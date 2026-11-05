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NFL Week 9 Weather Report: Fantasy Football & DFS Impact
By Jonathan Impemba,3 days ago
Week 9 is a quiet weather week. Only Thursday night's Jaguars-Ravens game has a rain chance above 30 percent at kickoff; wind reaches 10 mph with gusts of 15 to 20 mph in just three games, and four games are indoors or have a roof. The biggest line moves this week come from quarterback injuries, not the forecast. The Jaguars-Ravens total is down 9 points after Lamar Jackson's thumb injury, and Cardinals-Seahawks is down 5 with both starting quarterbacks changed. Here is every game and what it means for your DFS builds.