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James Hype’s Newest Project: Mixing 1000 Tracks in a 2 Hour Set
By Alex F,3 days ago
Over the last few months, James Hype teased his 16-CDJ setup, drawing attention from other artists and the EDM community’s reactions to the unusual project. Now he finally reveals the reason for the over-the-top setup. Project 1000 is the British producer’s attempt at a new type of DJ set: 1000 unique tracks blended in a 2-hour mix that also sounds good. Watch James Hype’s explanation of Project 1000 above.