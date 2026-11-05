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Three tax proposals targeting the rich that the new Congress could revive
By Hayley Cuccinello@in/hayleycuccinello/@HCuccinello,3 days ago
The Democrats' midterm wins have revived calls to tax the ultra-wealthy, with Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., already putting billionaires on notice. Several proposals before the Senate Committee on Finance target carried interest, large trusts, and borrowing against stock. While the Democrats do not have enough seats to override a presidential...