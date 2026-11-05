undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sonic Pico Park Review – Sonic Puzzle Mania
By Kelvin Rios,3 days ago
Sonic the Hedgehog is a series that means a lot to me; I grew up playing games like Sonic Heroes and watching TV shows like Sonic X. I always loved this series even when it felt like it was going through some rocky times. Thankfully, nowadays, Sonic seems to be on way steadier ground thanks to releases like the movies and some great new games. With the 35th anniversary in full swing, it was the perfect time to learn what came next, and I was a bit surprised by how different his next game would be.