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Elams Chapel’s Bicycle Prayer Ministry continues to support cancer fighters
By the Bicycle Prayer Ministry,2 days ago
Saturday, October 10, 2026, marked the Bicycle Prayer Ministry’s Eighth Annual Bicycle Ride. Five eager riders showed up to support the mission. Each year the ride is hosted to raise funds to support cancer fighters throughout Warren and surrounding counties. Sylvia Starks, chaplain, opened the event with the welcome,...