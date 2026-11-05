undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Squeal on Pigs develops African swine fever plan
By Local Journalism Initiative,3 days ago
The first plan to manage a potential outbreak of African swine fever in wild pigs here in Canada has been developed by Squeal on Pigs in Manitoba. The organization created an emergency response plan that outlines tactics, such as trapping pigs, and surveilling them with drones, co-ordinator of the project, Wayne Lees, told the Sun in a recent interview. The plan is in its “final stages,” and is expected to be distributed to all other provinces to build a foundation for their response plans in the next two months, he said.