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Historic PGA Tour Venue Left ‘Insulted’ by Potential 2028 Snub
By Henry DiGennaro,3 days ago
One of the PGA Tour’s most historic venues could be left out of the organization’s major restructuring in 2028, potentially bringing an 80-year tradition to an end. Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, which has hosted a PGA Tour event every year since 1946, is not expected to be included in the new Championship Series when the Tour’s two-tier format takes effect in 2028.