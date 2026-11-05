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Lightspeed Commerce reports US$4.2M Q2 loss, revenue up from year ago
By The Canadian Press,3 days ago
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. reported a loss of US$4.2 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of US$32.7 million a year ago. The Montreal-based company, which reports its results in U.S. dollars, says the loss amounted to three cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of 24 cents US per diluted share a year earlier.