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Why Are The Eagles Benching Tanner McKee For Joe Milton?
By Justin Grasso,3 days ago
Benching Tanner McKee for Joe Milton might not generate support across the board from analysts and fans focused on the Philadelphia Eagles. While a large portion of Eagles fans have been calling for Milton since the Eagles added him from the Dallas Cowboys‘ practice squad, the decision to name Milton as the starter still came as a bit of a shock on Wednesday, November 4.