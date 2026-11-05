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Amazon Makes Whole-Home WiFi 6 Mesh Router Upgrades Affordable Again With One Final Price Cut on TP-Link Deco X55 AX3000 3-Pack
By Zainab Falak,3 days ago
The TP-Link Deco X55 AX3000 WiFi 6 system is made to improve the Wi-Fi coverage in your home, so you can enjoy a reliable internet connection in every room. An early Black Friday deal at Amazon has just dropped the 3-pack bundle of the Deco X55 by 23%. TP-Link has priced the bundle at $196, but this discount brings it down to $150. You’ll basically pay only $50 per device! The bundle ships for free, but we can’t say how long the discount will be here for. Deals close to (and during) major sale events typically move fast, so it’s better to act now than later.