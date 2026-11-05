undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Midterms cloud outlook for data center construction, transportation bill
By Sebastian Obando,3 days ago
The results of the midterm elections mean more scrutiny on the data center boom and a probable delay to a long-awaited federal transportation bill, industry sources say. A blue wave launched Democrats to successfully flip control of both the House and the Senate on Tuesday night. Analysts called it a “rebuke” of President Donald Trump’s agenda.