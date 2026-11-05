undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Microsoft fixed Excel 2016 copy-paste bug. Then reintroduced it. Now it's fixed again
By Richard Speed,3 days ago
The Excel copy-and-paste bug is back, which means Microsoft is making a second round of fixes. The bug first appeared in the September update and manifested in multiple versions of Excel as a silent failure of the paste operation. Users copied content and attempted to paste it, but the destination cell was unchanged no matter how hard they mashed the Ctrl+V keys. Microsoft fixed it in mid-September. But it made a comeback in Excel 2016 when users installed October's security update.