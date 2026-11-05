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3 Conditioned Crawlspace Upgrades You’ll Wish You’d Done Sooner
By Allison A. Bailes III, PhD,3 days ago
Imagine that you’ve got a problem with your air conditioner that requires you to call your local HVAC company. The technician comes over right away. You take them outdoors to the crawlspace access so they can go in and get your house cooling off again. If they look in and see something like the photo above, they’re going to be happy to go in. If what they see looks like the photo below, however, not so much. That’s a no-brainer. But the three conditioned crawlspace upgrades below can help even more, and they shouldn’t cost much extra.