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From candle making to community gathering
By Sonia Duggan,2 days ago
Witty Wick Candles owner R.J. Carranza stands inside his shop at 201 N. Ballard Ave., Suite 100, in Historic Downtown Wylie. Allison LaBrot/The Wylie News. What began with an aromatherapy kit and a little experimentation in his parents’ kitchen has grown into a downtown Wylie business where customers can make their own candles, explore new hobbies and connect with others.