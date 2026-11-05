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Dominant first-half propels Lamar over Granbury, 28-7
By Landon Davis,3 days ago
The Granbury Pirates couldn’t overcome an explosive 21-point first half by the Arlington Lamar Vikings in District 3-6A gridiron action Friday, Oct. 30 in Arlington. The Pirate defense held strong for nearly all of the first quarter, but the Vikings eventually broke through with a deep touchdown pass with 1:08 left in the quarter to take the first lead of the game.