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Bringing the magic of Harry Potter to life through music
By Delano D'SOUZA,3 days ago
In this edition of Entre Nous, we meet Timothy Henty, the British conductor bringing the magic of Harry Potter to life in Paris. As part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, he leads more than 80 musicians in a spectacular live orchestral performance, offering audiences a unique opportunity to experience one of cinema's most beloved stories like never before.