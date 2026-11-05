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Yankees 2026 Roster Report Cards: Gerrit Cole
By Yankees Editorials & Reactions,2 days ago
The Yankees got Gerrit Cole back in 2026 and he did not disappoint. I think it is fair to say that the Yankee fanbase (and perhaps the club itself, deep in its heart of hearts) had a certain level of trepidation to go along with excitement as Gerrit Cole’s return from Tommy John surgery approached last season. At what level was Cole going to be able to perform? He was no spring chicken anymore.