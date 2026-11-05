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How “Proud Mary” Made Tina Turner a Household Name
3 days ago
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back. In the spoken introduction to their hit “Proud Mary,” the late Tina Turner promises audiences that at first, she and then-husband, Ike Turner, will take things “nice and easy” with the song but promises the ending will be “rough.” The singer delivered on that promise time after time for decades, with the song becoming indelibly linked to the performer born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, who died Wednesday.