undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Alumicor Appoints Kyle Morrison to Sales Leadership Role
By News Editor,3 days ago
Alumicor has hired Kyle Morrison as director of sales. Morrison brings 20 years of leadership experience across sales and business development to the role. In his new position, Morrison represents Alumicor’s made-in-Canada framing product and fenestration systems at industry events and conferences, including those hosted by Construction Specifications Canada. He reports to Slavko Sehovac, Alumicor’s general manager.