undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Former FeneTech CEO Ron Crowl Launches Clevaris Solutions
By News Editor,3 days ago
Former FeneTech Inc. president and CEO Ron Crowl has announced the formation of Clevaris Solutions. This company specializes in enterprise resource planning (ERP) and manufacturing execution systems (MES) for window, door and glass manufacturers. Clevaris is expected to begin operations Jan. 1, 2027, offering ERP/MES implementation, configuration, software engineering, system...