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Bringing Glass Circularity to Reality: Post-Consumer Recycling in Glass
3 days ago
The CircuClarity initiative at the international trade show glasstec challenged the glass and glazing industry to implement a broad-scoped approach to managing the full service life of fenestration. The event provides real-world examples of how organizations, particularly in Europe, are leading the way in the three “Rs” in glass: reducing, reusing and recycling.